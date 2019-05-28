BCF to hold fifth “Elevate” Music and Worship Arts Camp

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will hold its fifth annual “Elevate” Music and Worship Arts Camp the week of July 8-12, 2019. The exciting camp is for students who have completed sixth grade through the twelfth grade and is designed to meet students where they are in their musical talents, as well as, helping them grow skills in singing, playing instruments, or spiritual growth.

Held on the beautiful Graceville campus, students will enjoy the “college experience” by staying in the dorms, learning from the extremely talented BCF music professors, eating in the college cafeteria – the Deese Center, and using the school’s plethora of resources. The BCF Music and Worship Division Faculty will join other instructors during the breakout sessions to motivate campers in the areas of vocals, guitar, bass, piano/keyboard, and in a band/orchestral setting. There are also non-musical classes that will be offered such as drama, sign language, and illusion. Evenings will consist of youth-based worship times and crazy-fun fellowship. The camp also offers water sports that the students will be able to participate in during the camp.

“Elevate” is a camp where a student can not only gain some musical knowledge, but also grow in their relationship with the Lord. The camp does not require you to have musical experience but will be extremely helpful to those who sing in a praise band, youth choir, or play an instrument in a local band. The cost for the camp is $180.00 per camper if paid by June 1, 2019 or $200.00 if paid after June 1, and that includes lodging, meals, and all of the camp activities.

Registration is now open! Please visit the school’s website at http://www.baptistcollege.edu/, under upcoming events; scroll down and click on the link for the “Elevate” Music and Worship Arts Camp. After registering online, there will be a list of items on what to bring, a detailed schedule for the week, payment options, and a required medical release form that needs to be turned in. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of something special at The Baptist College of Florida. We hope to see you at “Elevate!”

For more information on the 2019 “Elevate” Music and Worship Arts Camp at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.