BCF students enjoy midnight breakfast

During the last week of classes each semester, students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville have a chance to take a much-needed break from their school work and enjoy a brief time of fellowship. As students are finishing the semester by completing research papers, taking exams, putting the final touches on class projects, and clearing out their dorm rooms, BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen initiated a way for students to have a break from the continuous study hours and catch their breath. Several years ago, Kinchen introduced “Midnight Breakfast” to be held on the Monday night of final’s week where students can gather for a nourishing breakfast served by the president, faculty, and staff.

This semester, students gathered outside the door of the Deese Center on May 13 for Kinchen to offer a prayer of thanksgiving and blessing for the food, before entering through the doors greeted by faculty and staff. Willing hearts and welcoming smiles accompanied the faculty and staff as they welcomed students coming through the serving line. The faculty served students breakfast favorites including hash browns, grits, pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, and biscuits.

BCF Junior Elyssa McCallum says that she always enjoys midnight breakfast, “It’s a great way to remember that it’s not just about the school work; but also enjoying the fellowship with other classmates. It’s a good way to start the week, especially with food.”

While the meal was served, students were reminded of just how much love, support, and prayers are extended by the administration, faculty, and staff. A little word of encouragement and a hot meal goes a long way when students are studying hard with the intention of finishing strong.

For more information about the fall schedule of classes at The Baptist College of Florida, please visit www.baptistcollege.edu or contact 850-263-3261.