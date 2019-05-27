Williams obit

Ms. Earline Curry Williams of Dothan, Alabama, went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2019 while a patient in the Southeast Health Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born November 21, 1974 in Orlando, Florida to Mabell Pittman Session Cook of Campbellton, Florida and John Curry of Graceville, Florida. Earline was younger than her two remaining siblings. She was preceded in death by her older sister, Patricia Session.

Mr. Reginald A. Williams, Sr. and Earline united in Holy Matrimony on January 31, 1996 and remained until her departure from earth.

Earline attended Graceville High School until she committed and enrolled into Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center in Morganfield, KY. She successfully completed the program and earned her G.E.D.

Earline had successful careers with the following retail and customer services employers: Vanity Fair Outlet in Graceville, FL (2012 – 2017) and Piggly Wiggly in Dothan, AL (2017 – until her heavenly departure).

Earline’s people skills, happiness, kindness, brightness, laughter, helpfulness, rich and humorous demeanor always filled all individuals and environments with lavish positive joy.

She will be truly missed by those who loved her and she leaves to cherish her loving memories – her husband, Mr. Reginald A. Williams, Sr.; two children: Precious Everett and Reginald A. Williams, Jr. both of Dothan, Alabama; her true love and #1 mother: Mrs. Mabell Pittman Session Cook of Campellton, Florida and her father, Mr. John Curry, Chipley Florida; two sisters: Ms. Queen Session, Campbellton, Florida and Ms. Teresa Session Burden, Dothan, Alabama; her dear mother-in-law: Mrs. Ira Nell Davis, Madrid, Alabama; sisters-in-law: Ms. Sandra (Earnest) Hall of Jacob City, Florida, Ms. Stacey (Devon) Cleamons, Jacob City, Florida, Ms. Linda Gail (Fred “Bo”) Sorey of Graceville, Florida, Ms. Mary Jane (Rickey) Wilson of Madrid, Alabama and Ms. Sylvia Dozier of Madrid, Alabama and one brother-in-law, Mr. Gary (Keely Danzey) Davis; a host of devoted and loving aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends, co-workers, and family.

Visitation will be Friday, May 31, 2019, 2-6 PM, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will commence at 12 Noon, Saturday, June 1, 2019 from the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church, 5180 Highway 273 in Campbellton, Florida with the Reverend Melenda T. Smith, pastor delivering words of inspiration to family and friends.

Mrs. Williams will be laid to rest in the Saint Paul/New Bethel Cemetery, 5180 Highway 273, Campbellton, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.