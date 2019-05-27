Fred Julian Tyre, 75, of Grand Ridge passed away peacefully Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Tyre was born in Calhoun County on September 25, 1943 to Fred J. and Nellie Dykes Tyre.

Fred was a lifelong resident of Jackson and Calhoun Counties. He attended Altha Public Schools and went on to attend Chipola Jr. College where he wrote and sold term papers to earn extra money. Mr. Tyre was known as a farmer, equipment repairman, clearing land and raising livestock since he was a young child following his family’s heritage. In his professional life he worked at the Grand Ridge Post Office, was co-owner of M & F Sod Company; owned and operated Fred Trye Farm and retired as shop supervisor of the Mechanics Division of Qunicy Farms. He hauled many loads of watermelons to market. Fred enjoyed having multi-acre gardens; at times he raised hogs, goats and chickens and kept around 200 head of cattle. He loved spending time with friends at fish fries where he always had a joke or recent misadventure that would fill the room with laughter.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Doris O’Bryan Tyre; daughters, Susan Skinner, both of Grand Ridge, Darlene Bishop and husband Mark of Greer, SC; Saundra Thigpen and husband Trent of Jacksonville, Julie Potter and husband Eddie of Marianna, Vanessa Bishop and husband Matt of Grand Ridge; the mother of his children, Barbara Tyre of Marianna; a brother, Edmond Tyre and wife Lenoria of Frink, FL; two sisters, Sonjia Lee and husband Roger of Panama City, Monicia Tyre of Grand Ridge; his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren known to them as Grandpa on the farm, PingPa or Grand Pa Hammerknocker.

Funeral services will be 3 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Chaplain Gino Mayo, Rev. Victoria Scofield and Sister Mary Frances Dudley officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 pm until funeral time at Maddox Chapel.