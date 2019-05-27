Smith obit

Former Washington County Commissioner Thomas D. ‘T.D.’ Smith went to his Lord on May 26, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease in Wausau, Florida.

Born on June 8, 1936 and raised in Wausau, T.D. was preceded in death by his parents Newton and Lilley Mae Smith, first wife Gretle McAdams Smith, infant daughter Donna Kay, grandson Chance Morris and his brother Robert Colonel Smith.

T.D. is survived by his wife Rusalinda Massey Smith and children Penny Sowell of Dallas, Texas, Theresa Broussard of Abbeville, Louisiana, Tommy Smith of Chipley, and Lori Thomas Cook of Wausau; brother, Emmitt Smith of Panama City, Juanell Owens of Sunny Hills, Laurel Harvey of Wausau, and Mary Ellen Barnes of Repton, Alabama; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren with one more on the way.

Retiring after 35 years with the L&N Railroad, T.D. served as president of L&N Credit Union for almost 20 years. He was active as a community leader, serving as a county commissioner and on the Wausau City Council. He was instrumental in the incorporation of Wausau, furnishing Wausau with city water, and helping to obtain grants for parks and sidewalks in Wausau.

Long-known for owning businesses, including the Wausau Café, T.D. served his country as a military policeman in the U.S. Army and was a lifetime member of Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2201 Pioneer Road in Wausau, where visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 5PM to 7PM, also on Wednesday 10AM to 11AM.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at 11AM at the Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church with Bro. James Barwick officiating. Interment will follow at the Wausau Memorial Gardens cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley directing. A reception will follow at the Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church after services.