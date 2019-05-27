Porter obit

Darrell Gilbert Porter, age 90, passed away May 24, 2019 at his residence in Two Egg, Florida, with his loving family at his bedside.

Mr. Porter was born in Elletsville, Indiana, on November 27, 1928 to Cathrine and Clifton Porter. He served in the National Guard during the Korean War.

Mr. Porter is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Barnett; son, James Porter and daughter, Darlisa Linne.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Porter; children, Reanea Waddell, Darlene Page, Clifton Porter, Carol McGee, Sandra Stanley, Jenny Johnson, Candy Mandeville, Becky Bennett; 13 grandchildren, also special Caregiver and granddaughter, Rena Smith; 18 great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Dellwood with Rev. Michael Carr & Holland Braxton officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until service time, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at New Hope Free Will Baptist Church.