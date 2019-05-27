Jones obit

The Reverend Lillian Collins Jones, age 76, of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Jackson Hospital with her family at her bedside.

She was Assistant Pastor of Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Panama City, Florida and Pastor Solid Rock Community Holiness Church in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

She is survived by her husband: Howard Jones; nine sons: Benjamin Hargrove, North Carolina, Jesse Adams of Temple Hill, MD, Ronald Adams (Ann) of Arizona; Edward Adams (Andrea) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Tony Adams (Charlotte) of Suitland, MD; Calvin Collins (Tina) of Maryland, Leonard Collins (Chrystal) of Waldorf, MD, Michael Collins, Miami, FL and Frank Collins of Temple Hill, MD; three daughters: Tunion Vaughn (Darryl) of District Heights, MD, Conzswella Collins of High Point, NC and Lorraine Collins of District Heights, MD; one sister: Bessie Mae Cambron of New York; 34 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Public visitation will be 1-6 PM, Friday, May 31, 2019 and the family will receive friends from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 11 am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Mt. Olive AME Church, 2135 Fairview Rd, Marianna, FL with the Reverend Charles Flowers, pastor and the Reverend Douglas Jones/eulogist.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.