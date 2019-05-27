Judy W. Gay, 70 of Greenhead, FL, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital.

She was born in Chipley, FL on October 14, 1948 to Ruth Brown Carter and Harvey Carter. She was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Floyd E. Gay, Jr.; brothers: Billy Ray Brown and Howard Carter.

She is survived by her daughter, Stacey Eason and husband James of Greenhead, FL; two sons: Ben Fendlay, Jr. (Kim Walker) and Kenneth Barnes, Jr., all of Southport, FL; sister-in-law, Laura Carter of Southport, FL; brother, Huey Carter (Sheila); grandchildren: Gregory Gay (Sammi), Madison Fath (Christian), Payton Fountain (Zachary McLawhorn), Benjamin Fendlay and Brettni Lacy; two great grandchildren with numerous extended grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to the staff at Northwest Florida Community Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit and throughout the facility.

The family will receive friends from 10-11AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Obert Funeral Home.