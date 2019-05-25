WISE graduation

Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE) held a commencement exercise for the Class of 2019 on Friday, May 24, at the Historic Chipley High School Auditorium.

Principal/TOSA Samuel E. Cox welcomed guests and made introductions, followed by the student address presented by Britney Nicole Gay. The commencement address was delivered by Barbara Lee. Diplomas were presented by Cox and confirmed by Superintendent Joseph Taylor.

Class of 2019: Lillian Maria Brock; Edward Javon Crook; Alexis Monet Culver; Ebony Jenay Dickson; Dylan C. Gardner; Britney Nicole Gay; Brandon Kylan Hargrove; Gerald Elijah Hawthorne; Joshua Deon Lee; Joshua Lane Morris; Elijah Marquise Neal; Kaylee Danielle Pendleton; Ashantai Arleva Peterson; Katlyn Dajania Peterson; Cristian David Proctor; Azlynn Marya Marie Rudd; Zachary Pendleton Sadousky; Cassie Adrianna Stubbs; Gerardo Tafoya; Lila Lucille Vandenbogaert

