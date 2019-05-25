Haddock obit

Shelby Jean Haddock, age 80 of Chipley, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 24, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Shelby was born on October 31, 1938 in Caryville, Florida to Lester and Ruth Hall Anderson. She worked for the Washington County School Board as School Bus Driver and was a lifelong resident of Washington County. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ruth Hall; three brothers: Wesley Anderson, Johnny Anderson, and Dallas Anderson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Clifton Haddock of Chipley, Florida; two sons: Mark Haddock and wife Elaine of Hamilton, Montana, Bobby Haddock and wife Laura of Chipley, Florida; two daughters: Violet Whitman of Bonifay, Florida, Norma Scurlock and husband Richard of Panama City, Florida; two brothers: J.D. Anderson and wife Ann of Spokane, Washington, Tommy Anderson of Blissfield, Michigan; two sisters: Betty Eberle of Blissfield, Michigan, Pat Brown and husband Randall of Bonifay, Florida; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor 11A.M. Monday, May 27, 2019 at Wausau Assembly of God Church in Wausau, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.