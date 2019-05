Graduation for the Chipley High School Class of 2019 was held Friday night, May 24.

Jamison Spencer delivered opening remarks, and guests were welcomed by Class President Jade Koch.

The commencement address was presented by Forrest Bowen (Summa Cum Laude’) and Ashton Carter (Magna Cum Laude’).

CHS Principal Kyle Newsom presented the graduates, and diplomas were presented by Superintendent Joe Taylor.

Closing remarks were by Hollie Smith.

Graduates Class of 2019:

