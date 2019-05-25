Baxter obit

Essie M. Baxter, 89, of Sneads, FL died Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Ms. Baxter was born in Sneads, FL and was a lifelong resident of Jackson County. She retired as a nurse from the Department of Corrections after 31 years. She enjoyed canning, cooking, and eating out. Ms. Baxter loved to bake cakes and baked many of them. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Salem Wesleyan Church. She was an organist, sang in the choir, and enjoyed working in the church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Coy Lee Baxter; son, Dewey Baxter; brother, Maxwell McKinnie; one sister, Tessie Poole.

Survivors include three daughters, Sondra Anderson (Jeff) of North Carolina, Janet Lopez (Jose) of Grand Ridge, FL, Rebecca Mitchell (Larry) of Dellwood, FL; one daughter in law, Betty Baxter; two brothers, Jerry McKinnie (Marie) of Grand Ridge, FL, Oscar McKinnie (Katie) of Sneads, FL; one sister, Margaret Robbirds (James) of Sneads, FL, Shirley Hare (Doug) of Sneads, FL; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

The family will receive friends Monday, May 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Salem Wesleyan Church.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Salem Wesleyan Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family would like to thank, Dr. Chin, Dr. Krishna and the staff at Jackson Hospital for the loving care they gave their mother. They also extend a special thank you to loving care giver, Debra O’ Connor of Gail’s Traveling Angels.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salem Wesleyan Women’s Group: 2764 Salem Church Road, Sneads, FL, 32460.