Armstrong obit

Patricia Ann Mitchell Armstrong, age 67, of Vernon, FL passed from this life on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 15, 1952 to the late Thomas McGough and Willie Earl (Martin) McGough in Abilene, TX.

She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Armstrong of Vernon, FL, one son, William Robert Gravely III of Vernon, FL, one daughter, Katina Ross of Panama City, FL, one sister, Kenny Poe of Abiline, TX, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Sanctuary in Ebro, FL at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Lloyd Lycan and Reverend Jonathan Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Methodist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.