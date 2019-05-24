Man claims drugs were stolen from abandoned vehicle

Deputies responding to a car abandoned in a ditch on Spoolmill Road, last Sunday, landed two Washington County residents in jail.

Around 9 p.m., May 18th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy responding to the call was notified that a second vehicle had arrived on scene. It was unknown, at this time, if they were returning to the wrecked vehicle or if a burglary was in progress.

A Ford Explorer, matching the description of the vehicle was located nearby on S.R. 79 and stopped for questioning.

During the stop deputies noticed flashlights with both the driver, 27-year-old Jazmine Campbell, and the passenger, 47-year-old Jonny Buckley.

Campbell, who is on state probation with a 7 p.m. curfew, advised deputies the pair had stopped to check on anyone that may be inside the vehicle. The two then left the scene without reporting the accident.

When the deputies approached Buckley’s side of the vehicle, there was a strong odor of marijuana present. An empty gun holster was visible on Buckley’s side.

During a search, deputies located two rounds of ammunition and two bags of methamphetamine in Buckley’s pocket. A glass pipe was located in his boot.

A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, several firearms, two of which were loaded, a homemade suppressor, more than 350 rounds of ammunition, and other miscellaneous items that could be used as or to make weapons.

Buckley advised deputies the weapons belonged to him, however, he had taken the methamphetamine from the abandoned vehicle on Spoolmill Road.

Buckley and Campbell were both taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Campbell was charged with a violation of probation due to being out past curfew and Buckley is facing four counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of narcotic equipment.