Holmes obit

Mrs. Millie Mae Nelson Holmes, of Caryville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019 in the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital of Tallahassee, Florida. She was was 63 years old.

Millie was born on March 18, 1956 and was the second of five children. She was lovingly nurtured by her family – Mother Eunice L. Broxton Phillips, Stepfather Luie Ervin (John) Phillips, Grandfather King Broxton, Grandmother Millie Mae Broxton, Aunt Grace Lutley and Uncle George (Buck) Lutley – their guidance contributing to her growth. She accepted Christ as her person Savior at an early age and grew up in the St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church of Caryville, Florida. Millie moved to Detroit with her husband John and while in Detroit, Millie’s love for children lead her to become a childcare provider while rearing her own. When they were all in school, Millie decided to join the workforce again and began work at the Detroit Convention Center. She worked diligently and was loved by her co-workers. She eventually decided to get closer to her children and moved to the Detroit school system where she retired as a School Service Assistant. Throughout her life, Millie had many interests and hobbies. She loved to grow things – plants, flowers and vegetables. She was well known for her beautiful healthy plants all over her home and yard. She also loved to do landscaping and developed this into a business. Millie also shared her mother’s love of fishing and spent many happy moments fishing with John. Later in life Millie found the passion for crocheting and made beautiful blankets, hats, scarfs and afghans for family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband: John Holmes, Sr., of Caryville, Florida; two daughters: Carla Holmes and Charmaine Holmes; son: John Holmes, Jr., all of Detroit, Michigan; two grandsons: Jonathan Holmes and King Toney; siblings: Carol Bellamy (Charles Jr.) of Lynn Haven, Florida, Gregory Nelson (Deborah) of Melbourne, Florida, Dayatra Brown (Clarence Jr.) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Elvira Luncheon (Neil) of Ellenwood, Georgia; two step-brothers: Morris Davis (Linda) of Tampa, Florida and Christopher Works of Caryville, Florida; Mother-in-law Bessie Graham, DeFuniak Springs, Florida; sisters-in-law: Pearl Shipman (Willie) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Lucille Campbell (Reginald) of Pensacola, Florida, Stephanie Hawkins of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Cheryl Williams (Sam) of Crestview, Florida; brothers-in-law: Don Holmes of Tallahassee, Florida, Tim Holmes of Orlando, Florida, Edward Graham (Angela) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Donald Graham of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, Alonzo Holmes of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Kelly Graham of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Millie’s Life will be held 1 PM CST, Saturday, May 25, 2019 from the sanctuary of the St. Mary A.M.E. Church of Caryville, Florida with Rev. Dr. Rufus Woods, Min Dewayne Broxton, Elder Wade Brown and Rev. Jerome Williams, officiating. Committal will follow in the church cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will be held from 12 Noon – 9 PM CST @ Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr. prior to services at the church.