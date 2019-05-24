Blount obit

Mrs. Jenet Campbell Blount, of Orlando, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2019 in the Health Central Hospital of Orlando, Florida. She was 64 years old and a native of Chipley, Florida.

Jenet was born on September 25, 1954 to the late James & Mary Louise Campbell in Chipley, Florida. Being raised in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and was a member of the Balls Temple First Born Church of Orlando, Florida. Jenet’s passion was teaching and she loved her job teaching in the Orange County Public School System, where she retired from.

Jenet was united in Holy Matrimony to Robert Leroy Blount, Jr., who preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memories four sons: Korey J. Blount, Torrey T. Blount, and Jamie T. (Joeann) Blount, all of Orlando, Florida, and Willie Taylor of Charlotte, North Carolina; daughter: Ashee B. Powell of Orlando, Florida; eight grandchildren; two sisters: Geraldine (Harry) Tolbert and Vicki Campbell, both of Chipley, Florida; six brothers: Melvin (Mary) Bascom, Thomas Jerome (Hattie) Campbell, Chester (Mary) Campbell, Mack (Carla) Campbell, all of Chipley, Florida, Lonnie (Regina) Campbell of Douglas, Georgia and Terrance Bascom of Clearwater, Florida; two god-daughters: Mickie Billings and Shay Tamengo; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Jenet’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, May 25, 2019 from the sanctuary of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with pastor, Rev. Tony Davis, & Elder Gary Cohen, Sr., and Elder Floyd Harper, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Northside Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 12 Noon – 9 PM @ Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr. prior to services at the church on Saturday.