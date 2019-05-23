Elliott obit

Marilyn D. Elliott, 86 of Bonifay, Florida, passed from this life May 21, 2019 at Washington Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Chipley, Florida.

Marilyn was born June 5, 1932 in Weehawken, New Jersey to William Brandt and Emma Dupont. She worked in the Randolph, New Jersey school system as a Cafeteria Worker where she fell in love with the Security Guard, her husband, Charles. Marilyn worked as a seamstress also, and was skilled at crocheting, knitting, quilting. She enjoyed woodworking, gardening, cooking, and baking when she was away from the sewing machine. She was so full of life and considered her most valuable assets her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Brandt and Emma Dupont, her husband Charles Elliott, and her daughter Patricia Gavaller of Enterprise, Alabama.

She is survived by her sons, Bobby Smith of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, James J. Smith and wife Dorothy of Bonifay, Florida, Jeffrey A. Smith of Wharton, New Jersey; her daughter: Erin Smith Ballou and husband Jacob of Panama City, Florida; her son-in-law: Louis Gavaller of Enterprise, Alabama; 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in her honor 5P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Northside Assembly of God in Bonifay, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.