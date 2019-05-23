BCF hosts the gospel sensation, The Nelons

There was an overwhelming sense of awe as the southern gospel family, “The Nelons,” were in concert at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, Fla., on Saturday May 18, 2019. This incredibly talented family performed a variety of songs with a sweet blend of gospel, a cappella, hymns, Americana, folk, and inspirational music. Every genre of music was included during the amazing night of worship with one focus, praise.

The exceptionally gifted musical family comprised of award-winning vocalist Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their two daughters Amber and Autumn, use their tremendous musical talents to boldly share the gospel. The R. G. Lee Chapel was filled with worshippers listening attentively to Kelly’s astonishing alto voice, Amber’s pitch perfect soprano, Autumn’s smooth vocal tone, and Jason’s extreme versatility. Together they created a blend of voices that was absolutely beautiful and inspiring (www.kellynelon.com).

“Over the last few years, I have had the privilege of getting to know The Nelons and it was an honor to introduce them on Saturday evening,” stated Laura Sowell, BCF Administrative Assistant to the President. “The Christ they sing about on stage shines brightly through each one of them off stage.”

Highlighting the evening was the excitement and underlying celebration for Autumn having earned her degree from The Baptist College of Florida the day before. Her God-given talent and the hard work put into completing her education while on the road will serve her well as she continues to lead worship and make a difference in the lives she encounters.

For more information on upcoming events or to learn more about the degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.