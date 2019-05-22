VHS awards

Vernon High School held their Senior Awards Program on Tuesday, May 21.
Summa Cum Laude (High Honors)
Lana Bush
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Dale
River Basinger
Kayla Brock
Megan McDonnell
Sarah Smith
Timothy York
Shanaray Sheffield
Sage Cox
Camron McKinney
Demetreious Walston
Magna Cum Laude (Honors)
Johnathan Adams
Clayton Goswick
Bright Futures
Lana Bush
River Basinger
Camron McKinney
Kayla Brock
Morgan Dale
Sage Cox
Kiwanis Scholarship
Lana Bush
Chipola College Academic Scholarship
Caitlyn Smith
Florida Panhandle Technical College Scholarship
Morgan Finch
Wausau Development Club Scholarship
Lana Bush
Take Stock In Children Scholarship
Nicole Bell
Keirsten Seal
Shanaray Sheffield
Caitlyn Smith
John Philip Sousa Band Award
Timothy York
Leonard Bernstein Musicianship Award
Shanaray Sheffield
Chartwells K-12 Scholarship
Timothy York
Sarah Smith
Shanaray Sheffield
Johnathan Adams
Demetreious Walston
Military Scholarships and Awards
Navy – Robert Estep
Army National Guard – Timothy York
Active Duty Army – Marius Dumosch
Joel Pate Scholarship
Caitlyn Smith
WCEA Scholarship
Morgan Dale
WCSO Citizenship award
Kade Kolmetz
The Bernice Clark Hagan Scholarship
Kade Kolmetz
Gulf Coast State College Theater Scholarship
Megan McDonnell
Earl Sellers Award
Faith Baxley
Demetreious Walston
Chamber of Commerce Award
River Basinger