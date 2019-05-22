VHS awards

Vernon High School held their Senior Awards Program on Tuesday, May 21.

Summa Cum Laude (High Honors)

Lana Bush

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Dale

River Basinger

Kayla Brock

Megan McDonnell

Sarah Smith

Timothy York

Shanaray Sheffield

Sage Cox

Camron McKinney

Demetreious Walston

Magna Cum Laude (Honors)

Johnathan Adams

Clayton Goswick

Bright Futures

Lana Bush

River Basinger

Camron McKinney

Kayla Brock

Morgan Dale

Sage Cox

Kiwanis Scholarship

Lana Bush

Chipola College Academic Scholarship

Caitlyn Smith

Florida Panhandle Technical College Scholarship

Morgan Finch

Wausau Development Club Scholarship

Lana Bush

Take Stock In Children Scholarship

Nicole Bell

Keirsten Seal

Shanaray Sheffield

Caitlyn Smith

John Philip Sousa Band Award

Timothy York

Leonard Bernstein Musicianship Award

Shanaray Sheffield

Chartwells K-12 Scholarship

Timothy York

Sarah Smith

Shanaray Sheffield

Johnathan Adams

Demetreious Walston

Military Scholarships and Awards

Navy – Robert Estep

Army National Guard – Timothy York

Active Duty Army – Marius Dumosch

Joel Pate Scholarship

Caitlyn Smith

WCEA Scholarship

Morgan Dale

WCSO Citizenship award

Kade Kolmetz

The Bernice Clark Hagan Scholarship

Kade Kolmetz

Gulf Coast State College Theater Scholarship

Megan McDonnell

Earl Sellers Award

Faith Baxley

Demetreious Walston

Chamber of Commerce Award

River Basinger