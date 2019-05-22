Search warrant results in three arrests

BONIFAY – A search warrant served Tuesday, May 21 led to three drug arrests.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office Investigators executed the search warrant at 209 East Kansas Avenue in Bonifay in reference to illegal drugs being distributed from the residence.

Ann Biddle, Samantha Palmer, and David Mickey were arrested and each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search of the residence resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, along with packaging materials, scales and associated paraphernalia.