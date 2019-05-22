Oliver obit

Mrs. Pearlie Mae Oliver, age 91, of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2019 in Decatur, Georgia.

She is survived by four sons: Hubert Prather, Marianna, Florida, Sam Oliver, and Clifford Oliver both of Dothan, Alabama and Carl Oliver, Pensacola Florida; one daughter: Carole Oliver and granddaughter, Latoya Britt both of Atlanta, Georgia; one brother: Moses Barkley of Tallahassee, Florida; fifteen grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A life celebration will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Springfield African Methodist Episcopal Church, 4194 Union Road, Marianna, Florida.

Mrs. Oliver will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.