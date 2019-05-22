BCF English cast presents “Murder on the Orient Express”

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville English Department offered two performances of the sixth annual spring play on May 10 and 11. This year’s production was based upon the 1934 Agatha Christie novel “Murder on the Orient Express.”

The cast, comprised of both students and faculty members, absolutely made the set come alive, causing the audience to feel as though they were actually aboard the Orient Express passenger train. Together, they went on a suspense filled journey as Detective Hercule Poirot, portrayed by Assistant Professor of English Christian Dickinson, worked diligently to solve the murder that had taken place aboard the train.

This spring theatre performance was directed by current Graduate Student Melody Barney who earned her BA in English from BCF in May 2017. Barney has starred in three of the previous English Division productions, and directed last year’s performance, “She Stoops to Conquer.” Grateful for the opportunity, Barney was well pleased with how smoothly both performances ran and was extremely proud of how hard the cast and audiovisual team worked.

BCF Senior and Baptist Collegiate Ministry (BCM) Director Amanda Carnley has been a part of every play since she became a student at the college. Continuing that tradition while graduating this spring with her degree in English, Carney said “I loved being a part of the most successful group project ever. Every year, the cast becomes family by the end of the semester and I’m really going to miss that at BCF.”

For more information about the English Department or other upcoming events to be held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.