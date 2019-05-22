The annual 4-H Tropicana Public Speaking Contest is a long-standing tradition in Washington County. As a 4-H in the Classroom program, Washington County 4-H provides teaching materials and awards, sponsored by Tropicana, to schools who choose to participate in the program. Teachers lead students through topic selection, speech development and writing as well as delivery techniques. Students speak on the classroom level and winners are chosen to compete in the school grade contest. From there, the top three students in each grade go on to the county contest. First place winners earn a full page scholarship to attend 4-H Camp Timpoochee June 17-21.
Washington County 4-H hosted the county contest last night with the following winners:
4th grade
1st – Lydia Palmer
2nd – Press Forward
3rd – Allison Walker
Honorable Mention – Emma Weeks
5th grade
1st – Jaylee Manuel
2nd – Railey Holley
3rd – Vanessa Wicker
Honorable Mention – Lane Pelfrey
6th
1st – Sydney Smith
2nd – Italy Laurel
3rd – Jaren Manuel
Honorable Mention – Peyton Whittal
For more information on Washington County 4-H and its many programs, contact Julie Pigott Dillard at 638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu.