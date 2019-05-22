The annual 4-H Tropicana Public Speaking Contest is a long-standing tradition in Washington County. As a 4-H in the Classroom program, Washington County 4-H provides teaching materials and awards, sponsored by Tropicana, to schools who choose to participate in the program. Teachers lead students through topic selection, speech development and writing as well as delivery techniques. Students speak on the classroom level and winners are chosen to compete in the school grade contest. From there, the top three students in each grade go on to the county contest. First place winners earn a full page scholarship to attend 4-H Camp Timpoochee June 17-21.

Washington County 4-H hosted the county contest last night with the following winners:

4th grade

1st – Lydia Palmer

2nd – Press Forward

3rd – Allison Walker

Honorable Mention – Emma Weeks

5th grade

1st – Jaylee Manuel

2nd – Railey Holley

3rd – Vanessa Wicker

Honorable Mention – Lane Pelfrey

6th

1st – Sydney Smith

2nd – Italy Laurel

3rd – Jaren Manuel

Honorable Mention – Peyton Whittal

For more information on Washington County 4-H and its many programs, contact Julie Pigott Dillard at 638-6180 or juliepd@ufl.edu.