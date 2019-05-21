Debris pickup

The deadline for placing hurricane debris roadside was May 1, 2019. Items beside the road will no longer be removed by the FEMA debris teams effective May 23, 2019. Items placed on the right of way will be considered a Special Pick Up and there will be a charge to remove these items. Please contact the Public Works Department at (850) 638-6346 to schedule a pick up.

The normal residential limb and leaf pick-up will resume as of June 6, 2019. A limb pile cannot exceed 5 cubic yards, limbs can be no more than 4” in diameter and 4’ in length and cannot be mixed with other debris, any excess will be charged at $6.07 per additional cubic yard. Leaves must be bagged.