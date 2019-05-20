Sasnett obit

Mrs. Helen Simmons Sasnett, age 69, of Westville, Florida passed away May 17, 2019. She was born July 9, 1949 in Ponce de Leon, Florida to the late Bill and Velma Holley Simmons.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry Simmons and Billy Simmons; five sisters, Arevielia Tadlock, Irene Andrews, Lowreane Sasnett, Wayavene Curry, Juanita Sasnett.

Helen is survived by her husband of 50 years, Elmer Sasnett of Westville, FL; four daughters, Louise Rock & husband, Tim of Westville, FL, Linda Martin and husband Dewayne of Westville, FL, Malissa Pate and husband Charles of Bonifay, FL and Monica Webster and husband Cory of Westville, FL; five brothers, Albert Simmons and wife Merle, Luther Simmons, Willard Simmons and wife Janette, Wilbur Simmons and wife Kelley and Howard Simmons and wife JoAnn all of Ponce de Leon, FL; two sisters, Mayble Minger of Westville, FL and Inez Cassiday and husband Harold of Ponce de Leon, FL; eight grandchildren, Kyle Velazquez, Allannah Pate, Jeremy Rock, Nathaniel Johnson, Braiden Pate, Morgan Martin, Kayla Martin and Allison Webster; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 24, 2019, at Winterville Assembly of God Church with Rev. Mitch Johnson and Rev. Paul Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Westville Community Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Winterville Church.