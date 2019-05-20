Gas price update

Florida gas prices have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.62/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations. Gas prices in Florida are 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 19.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Florida is priced at $2.44/g today while the most expensive is $3.29/g, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.80/g while the most expensive is $5.87/g, a difference of $4.07/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.84/g today. The national average is down 0.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 8.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Florida and the national average going back a decade:

May 20, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g)

May 20, 2017: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

May 20, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

May 20, 2015: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)

May 20, 2014: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

May 20, 2013: $3.45/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 20, 2012: $3.54/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)

May 20, 2011: $3.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.88/g)

May 20, 2010: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)

May 20, 2009: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

“The national average price of gasoline has continued its slow retreat in a majority of states in the last week. With a trade deal with China seemingly more and more unlikely, we may continue to see weakness in oil and gasoline prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Of course the trade tensions are not the only issue we’re monitoring for now, but we continue to believe that additional slow relief will trickle to pumps in the next week as more refiners get back into the game and boost production. California, the nation’s priciest state for gasoline, will likely see average prices fall back under the $4 per gallon mark for the first time in a month, joined by major areas across the state. I expect the bulk of states to see lower gas prices continue just in time for Memorial Day while some, inevitably, will see increases.”