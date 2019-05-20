FPTC Public Safety Program celebrates Correctional Officer Appreciation Week

The Public Safety Program at Florida Panhandle Technical College recently hosted a cookout for academy recruits in commemoration of Correctional Officer Appreciation Week.

Public Safety leadership staff, including Greg Hutching, Brandon Stevenson and Scott Marsceill, prepared, cooked and served the meal, a welcome break in the training program regimen.

Recruits enjoyed the fellowship and the event was a small token of the appreciation on behalf of Florida Panhandle Technical College for what these men and women have chosen as a career as public servant.

The Florida Panhandle Technical College Public Safety Training Academy is one of only a few criminal justice training centers in Florida which allows open enrollment in the law enforcement, corrections and crossover programs.

Florida Panhandle Technical College has also enabled students to pay for the programs by the block instead of the entire course up front, which, along with several financial aid opportunities, allows students freedom of choice.

A career as a corrections or law enforcement officer offers a well-paid job opportunity in Northwest Florida, and partner agencies offer hires which allow a salary while the student attends the academy training.

Students that successfully complete the training program are eligible to become Florida certified officers with an average starting salary of $28-30,000.

The day and night academy meets 4 days a week (Monday through Thursday) instead of the traditional 5 day academy, allowing students more flexibility to work, conduct business and spend time with their families.

FPTC Public Safety Program Director Greg Hutching says, “Many state and local agencies are searching for male and female officers at this time, so now is a great time to take a look at these programs and subsequent career opportunities.”

Students interested in certification for both corrections and law enforcement should realize that Florida Panhandle Technical College now offers a dual certification course and upon completion, students can become certified in both corrections and law enforcement, and the program is Pell eligible (financial assistance available) for those who qualify.

At present Florida Panhandle Technical College offers over 35 degree and certification programs and enjoys a high placement rate for graduates from the various skilled programs, including welding, electrical, multi-media design, carpentry and cabinetmaking, medical administrative assistant, culinary, cosmetology, IT, cyber security and networking, nursing, drafting, law enforcement and public safety, digital media and continuing adult education.

For more information about these programs and over 35 certification and degree programs offered, stop by student services at Florida Panhandle Technical College, call 850-638-1180 extension 361 or visit www.FPTC.edu.