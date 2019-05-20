Collins obit

Joseph Collins, 84, of Marianna, FL died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Mr. Collins was born May 12, 1935 to Patrick Joseph Collins and Pauline Collins in Youngstown, Ohio. He lived most of his life in Marianna. He served in the United States Navy. He worked at Walmart for numerous years. He later sold and delivered medical supplies.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Greg Collins and one brother, Kenneth Collins.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Faircloth Collins, of Marianna; one daughter, Patty Collins, of Grand Ridge; a son, Richard Davis, of Marianna; one brother, Raymond Collins, of New Port Richey, and three grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery with Doctor Nathan Atwood officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.