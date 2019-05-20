Atwell obit

Mrs. Dorothy Estelle Sellers Mitchell Atwell, age 97, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 19, 2019 at Washington Rehab and Nursing in Chipley, Florida. She was born May 11, 1922 in Black, Alabama.

Mrs. Atwell was preceded in death by father, Joe Tom Sellers; mother, Mattie Lou Burdick; her husband, Fred Mitchell; son, James Mitchell; two brothers, Dewey Sellers and Armack Sellers.

She is survived by three sons, Willie Mac Mitchell of Bristol, FL, Dewey Fred Mitchell and wife Linda of Cordele, GA and Billy Joe Mitchell of Cottondale, FL; one daughter, Shirley Faye Ellis and husband, Buddy of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Harmon Sellers of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Gertrude Curry of Ponce de Leon, FL; 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Caryville City Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Peel Funeral Home.