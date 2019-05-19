Spring Jamboree at Tommy Oliver Stadium

submitted by Vernon Yellow Jackets Athletics

Spring Jamboree was held at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City on Friday night.

Final scores:

1A Vernon over 5A Arnold 15-7 (2 quarters)

1A Vernon beats 6A Mosley 16-8 (2 quarters)

Mosley beats Arnold 25-14 (2 quarters)

Vernon running back K’wan Powell finished the evening with 14 carries for 107 yards and caught two passes for 43 yards.

VHS quarterback Dyvion Bush completed 10 of 15 passes for 130 yards.

Darrell Powell led the Yellow Jackets with four receptions for a total of 37 yards.