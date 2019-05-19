Hedrick obit

Mrs. Vanessa June Hedrick, age 60, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 17, 2019 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She was born December 2, 1958 in Savannah, Georgia.

Vanessa was preceded in death by her mother, Bernice Gauss Crush and her father, Frank Gill.

Vanessa is survived by her husband, Larry Hedrick of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Sean Hoskins of Fishers, IN and Nate Hoskins and wife Brandi of Acadia, IN; three daughters, Tiana Garner of Huntsville, AL, Cassandra Ward of Dothan, AL and Jennifer Thesier of Watertown, NY; two sisters, Theresa Mitchell and Charlene Houle both of Pensacola, FL; two brothers, Christopher Crush of Austin, TX and Frank Gill of Dothan, AL; 12 grandchildren, Logan, Jaylin, Ryleigh, Olivia, Elizabeth, Brantley, Madison, Parker, McKayla, Nicholas, Landyn and Natalie; mother-in-law, Mittie Hedrick of Bonifay, FL; brother-in-law, Pat Hedrick and wife Jeri of Gautier, MS; sister-in-law, Kita Meyer and husband Bill of Jacksonville, FL; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 20, 2019, at West Bonifay Baptist Church with Rev. Al Leach officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at West Bonifay Baptist Church.