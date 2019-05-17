Man sentenced to 45 years in stabbing death of girlfriend

A murderer pleaded no contest today and was sentenced to 45 years in the 2018 stabbing of Deena Zimmerman.

This morning, just days before the one year anniversary of Zimmerman’s murder, Sean Dowis, Zimmerman’s boyfriend stood before Judge Tim Register, who handed down the sentence. Dowis was to go to trial next week.

The family addressed the Court, stating he had irreversibly changed their lives forever.

On May 29th, 2018, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a missing person report alleging Zimmerman had not been seen or heard from since the previous morning when she had left from work.

Investigators soon revealed Dowis and his brother, Greg, had buried Zimmerman in a shallow grave in a remote location of Washington County.

Dowis later admitted, during questioning, to “snapping” during an argument with Zimmerman.

Both Sean and Greg Dowis were arrested on May 31st, in connection to Zimmerman’s death.

Greg Dowis remains held in the Washington County Jail awaiting sentencing.

“This is a case that we will never forget,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Ms. Zimmerman’s family is unforgettably loving and supportive, this should have never happened.”