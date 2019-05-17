FLHSMV statement on wireless communications while driving law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Statement from Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes on the signing of the Wireless Communications While Driving Law:

“Using wireless communication devices while driving is one of the most dangerous driving behaviors as it takes your hands off the wheel, eyes off the road and mind off driving. The Wireless Communications While Driving Law will undoubtedly make the state’s roadways safer and I applaud the Governor and Legislature for their dedication to this effort.

The department also sincerely appreciates the efforts of our law enforcement partners, the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida Sheriffs Association, for their assistance in bringing this initiative to fruition.

Through educational campaigns and Florida Highway Patrol enforcement in conjunction with our law enforcement partners, this law will enhance all of our missions to prevent crashes, reduce injuries and fatalities, and improve road safety for all road users.”