Carter obit

Mary Lois Carter, age 86, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 14, 1932, to the late George Smith and Pansy Taylor Smith, in Wausau, FL.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Ricky Carter; her brothers: Lenard Smith and Cecil Smith; and her sisters: Louice Hutchins, Olie Smith, and Daris Penton.

She is survived by her husband, William B. Carter; two daughters: Patricia Suggs and husband, Charles, and Connie Batchelor and husband, Steven; her sisters: Awanda Corbin, and Voncile Roland; eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a graveside service on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Ferguson Cemetery, located in Wausau, FL, with Reverend Roger Dale Hagan officiating. Family and friends may are encouraged to sign the online directory at www.brownfh.net.