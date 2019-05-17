BCF faculty and staff serve students at “An Evening of Class”

Students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville donned formal attire in lieu of their customary casual outfits on Thursday, April 25, for the fifth annual “Evening of Class” event. Held in the Deese Center, this event is an annual black-tie affair hosted by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) that gives students the opportunity to enjoy a delicious meal in a very formal setting.

BCF students and their guests entered through the porch doors of the college dining facility to the smooth sounds by members of the BCF Jazz Band. Students were invited to take a “memory picture” at the photo booth before retrieving their place cards and finding a seat. Once all of the guests selected their tables, which were beautifully decorated with white linens, burlap, baby’s breath, and candles that illuminated the room, BCM Director Amanda Carnley welcomed everyone and BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen offered a blessing for the meal. Afterwards, faculty and staff members who graciously volunteered their time and dressed as waiters began refilling glasses and serving students each course, which had been prepared by the staff of the Deese Center.

As students took the final bites of their meal that ended with banana pudding for dessert, Kinchen introduced the special guest speaker Shawn Buice, Senior Pastor of Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna, Fla., and former BCF Professor of New Testament and Greek. Students listened intently as one of their prior favorite professors shared remarks from Philippians 3, encouraging them to press on toward the goals God has given them.

With over a hundred students present, the event ran smoothly and was a treat for all. Carnley, faculty, and staff volunteers went to great lengths to make the formal dining experience as fun and enjoyable as they could for the students. In addition to having a great time, students also learned etiquette skills that will prove to be useful in their personal lives and within areas of ministry and service.

For more information about upcoming special events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please contact 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.