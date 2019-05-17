April unemployment

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4 percent in April 2019, down 0.1 percentage point from the March 2019 rate and down 0.3 from a year ago. There were 357,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force 10,335,000. The U. S unemployment rate was 3.6 in April.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 8,942,700 in April 2019 an increase of 16,700 jobs over the month. The state gained 206,100 jobs over the year.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Chipola region was 3.3 percent in April 2019. The labor force 41,985, down 16 over the year. There were 1,383 unemployed residents in the region.