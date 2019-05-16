Woman arrested after assaulting emergency personnel

A Wausau woman is facing felony battery charges after assaulting Washington County emergency personnel.

Around 10:30 p.m., Monday night, Washington County EMS responded to a woman who was reportedly unconscious. As EMS arrived on scene, 28-year-old Elizabeth Bennett was found sitting on the side of the street. As emergency personnel began treatment, she started screaming and became physically combative, striking the EMT and paramedic repeatedly.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Fifth Street, finding emergency personnel with multiple injuries caused by Bennett.

Bennett was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail, where she was booked on two charges of felony battery of emergency personnel.