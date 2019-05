Roulhac Middle School held its annual 6th Grade Tropicana Speaking Competition today in the RMS auditorium.

Sixth grade level winners were:

1st place, Sydney Smith

2nd place, Italy Laurel

3rd place, Jaren Manuel

Alternate, Chloe Wilson

Winners will compete at the County Level Tropicana Speaking Contest on Tuesday, May 21, at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Ag Center.