Dunn presented with Friend of Farm Bureau Award

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Farm Bureau Federation honored Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) with the Friend of Farm Bureau award for the 115th Congress. Members of the Florida Farm Bureau, Ernest and Sarah Fulford of Jefferson County, Sue Dauphin of Bay County, Allen Scheffer of Jackson County, Sarah Carte of Suwannee County, and Rod and Brenda Gayle Land of Lafayette County, presented the award to Dunn at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“The American Farm Bureau Federation gives the Friend of Farm Bureau award to members of Congress who have supported Farm Bureau’s position on policy issues, as demonstrated by their voting records, and who were nominated by their respective state Farm Bureaus and approved by the AFBF Board of Directors,” stated American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President of Public Affairs Dale Moore.

“The American Farm Bureau Federation works hard to represent farmers across this country and ensure that their voices are heard in Washington. I am honored to receive this award for my work on the House Agriculture Committee fighting for Florida farmers. The agriculture industry is vital to the economy in North Florida and is home to extensive row crops, peanuts, cotton, cattle, dairy, poultry and some of the most productive forests in the nation. I look forward to continuing to fight for our farmers, ranchers, and foresters in the 116th Congress,” said Dr. Dunn.

Congressman Dunn serves on the House Agriculture Committee and is the Ranking Member on the Subcommittee on Biotechnology, Horticulture and Research.