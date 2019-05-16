Debbie Cook, 62, of Grand Ridge, FL died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Jackson Hospital.

Debbie was born November 4, 1956 in Marianna, FL to the late Hubert and Christine (Gay) Cook. She retired from the Jackson County School Board as an educator and was currently employed by Jackson Hospital. Debbie thoroughly enjoyed the beach, playing games with family, reading, fishing, and spending time with her pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents and niece, Katie Parish.

Debbie is survived by her son, Cary Barfield and wife, Danielle of Chipley; daughter, Kelly Baker and husband, Chris of Tallahassee; two sisters, Linda Howard and husband, John of Grand Ridge and Karen Parrish and husband, Timothy, also of Grand Ridge; a host of nieces and nephews, and her dear fur babies, Dixie and Lucie.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Pastor Gino Mayo and Gerald Trotman officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 until service time at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

Disposition will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in charge of arrangements.