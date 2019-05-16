Conversation with ATM lands man back in jail

A man who told deputies people were trying to kill him is behind bars on a felony drug charge after attempting to carry on a conversation with a local convenient store’s ATM.

Around 2:30 a.m., May 14th, Phillip Hardrick entered the Tom Thumb in Wausau and helped himself to a snicker’s bar, and a drink, without paying. He then proceeded to talk to the ATM.

Deputies responding to the scene, were met by Hardrick running through the parking lot.

Hardrick told deputies the hand-rolled cigarette in his hand contained “spice” and he had been smoking it. He also advised deputies he had thrown his wallet and belongings into a baseball field because people were trying to kill him. His wallet and other personal items were located along with a rolled dollar bill, which contained methamphetamine.

Hardrick, who was released from jail just days prior, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He also had an active violation of probation warrant at the time of his arrest.