Clemons obit

Mr. Robert Lee Clemons, of Ponce de Leon, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019. He was 69 years old.

Robert was born on May 18, 1949 in Walton County, Florida to the late Dollie M. Byrd and Terah Clemons. Being raised in a Christian home, Robert was baptized at an early age and was a member of the Red Bay Church of Christ. He attended Chapel Hill School and graduated from Tivoli High School. Robert enjoyed doing yard work, especially for Mrs. Mary Jane Andrews. He loved his family and always had a grand time when his favorite two joking buddies, Alice McCall and Lee Siples, would come around.

He leaves to cherish his memories his sister: Peggy (Roosevelt) Anderson; three (3) nieces: Denise (Byron) Green, Sheraka (Victor) Anderson and Katrina Anderson; nephew: Eric (Darlene) Anderson; great-nieces: Diamond Anderson, Rihanna Guice, Jayla Baker, J’Siona Bell, and Jaliya Bell; great-nephews: Jy’Trell Anderson, Ty’Vontae Guice, Issiah Anderson; first-cousins: Lunell McCaskill, Annie McCaskill, Wilmer McCaskill, Rita Brown Dickey, Belinda (William) Brown-Hogan, Velias (Obra) Hogan, Keith Brown, Felix Brown, and Setrell (Shirley) Brown; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Robert’s Life will be held 3 PM CST, Saturday, May 18, 2019 from the sanctuary of the Red Bay Church of Christ in Ponce de Leon, Florida with Bro. Nathan Potter, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will be held from 12 Noon-9 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday 1hr prior to services.