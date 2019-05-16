Bedford obit

Homer Bedford, son of the late Robert and Pearlie Mayers Bedford, was born on June 15, 1932 in Burns, MS. He departed this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 12:50 A.M. He was long time resident of Bonifay, FL.

After moving to Bonifay, FL, he became a member of New Bethel AME Church and served on the Board of Trustees. He travelled throughout the state as part of the road crew building bridges for the State of Florida Department of Transportation and for the Holmes County Sanitation Department from which he retired in July 1994.

He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Bedford; mother, Pearlie Mayers Bedford; wife, Ruby Lee Moore Bedford; brothers, Clarence Bedford, Robert Bedford, and Cleveland Bedford; sisters Allie Ruth Bedford, Eloise Rankin and Pearlie Mae Howard.

He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Robinson (Harold), Leesburg, FL; granddaughter, Teresa Jones (Ric), Marietta, GA; great granddaughter, Alexis Jones, Marietta, GA; sisters, Connie Mae Barney, Covington, LA, Willor Dean Bedford, Covington, LA and Bobbie Nell Bedford, Covington, LA; foster daughter, Lillian Robinson, Leesburg, FL; nephew Charles Bedford, Portland, OR; nieces, Pearl Howard Grayson (Dwayne), Stafford, VA; Faye Howard, Covington, LA; Virginia Johnson, Martinez, GA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends.

A Celebration of Homer’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, May 18, 2019 from the sanctuary of the New Bethel A.M.E. Church of Bonifay, Florida with pastor, Rev. Claretta Smith and Rev. Charles Flowers, officiating. Committal service will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will be held from 12 Noon-9 PM on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose at the church on Saturday 1hr prior to services.