Wilson obit

James Randy Wilson, age 60 of Bonifay, passed from this life to his eternal home on May 14, 2019 at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

Randy was born on September 3, 1958 in Winter Haven, Florida to Betty Jean Richardson. A lifelong resident of the Washington County area, Randy graduated from Vernon High School. He was a skillful contractor who built numerous beautiful homes in this community. Randy pastored God’s Vineyard Worship Center where he had a great impact on many lives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Wilson; his brothers Michael Wilson of Vernon, Florida, and Kenny Wilson of Vernon, Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Vickie Wilson of Vernon, Florida; his son: Isaac Wilson and wife Kyrsten of Vernon, Florida, David Kahli of Vernon, Florida; his daughter: Brandee Wilson of Destin, Florida; his brother: Johnny Wilson and wife Linda of Vernon, Florida; his sisters: Sandra K. Reynolds and husband Anthony of Port St. Joe, Florida; and Theresa A. Wilson of Bonifay, Florida; his father-in-law: Robbie Knight of Vernon, Florida.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Grace & Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Wendell Rowan and Robbie “Bon Bon” Knight officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.