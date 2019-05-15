Riley obit

Mrs. Katherine Pridgen Riley, age 83, of Bonifay, Florida passed away May 14, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born August 6, 1935 in Geneva, Alabama to the late Ezzie Pridgen and Lillie Mitchell Pridgen.

In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband, Ivin A. Riley, a son, Rayburn Riley, two brothers, Hubert Pridgen and Edison Pridgen, three sisters, Bernice Slaughter, Blondell Smith and Nola Jean Gower.

Mrs. Riley is survived by two daughters, Kathy Sue Miller and husband Bill of Bonifay, FL and Debra Roberts of Midland City, AL; one son, Raymond Riley and Margie Riley of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Jemphsy Pridgen of Westville, FL; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Jonathan West officiating. Interment will follow in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends before the service from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at Carmel Church.