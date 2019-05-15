Holley obit

Mary L. Holley, age 86 of Graceville, FL passed from this life on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Signature Health Care Nursing Home in Graceville, FL. She was born on November 28, 1932 in Slocomb, AL to the late Elbert and Callie (Parker) Gentry.

She is preceded in death by four brothers and sisters.

Survivors include, son, Roger Holley and wife Teresa of Milton, FL, grandchildren, Thomas Ward of Houston, TX, Christina Turner of Pace, FL, nine great grandchildren and two nieces, Carolyn Drummond of Cottondale, FL, Artelma Wright of Rehobeth, AL.

Funeral services will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with the service to follow. Interment will be held at New Orange Baptist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

