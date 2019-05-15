Fugitive arrested

HOLMES COUNTY – A wanted fugitive is now in custody following an arrest made Tuesday, May 14, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Members of the task force converged at 3642 Twin Lakes Drive in Holmes County to take 41-year-old Travis Stephens into custody on active felony warrants out of Holmes and Bay Counties.

While effecting the arrest, a Task Force Officer (TFO) observed methamphetamine lying in plain view. A search warrant was obtained and executed, resulting in the discovery of trafficking amounts of methamphetamine, along with scales and a firearm.

Stephens was charged with the existing felony warrants as well as additional charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

The U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force is a cooperative effort between the Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and United States Customs and Border Protection.