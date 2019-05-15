City Council meeting

The following items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday, May 14.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-27 – FDOT LAP Supplemental Agreement 5th Street Drainage Improvements Project. This Resolution will increase the grant amount by $300,000.00 which will bring it to a total grant amount of $545,555.00 for the Construction of 5th Street Drainage Improvements from Harrell Avenue to CR 273 South Boulevard.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-28 – General Election. This resolution will approve the general election qualifying dates of June 10 – 14, 2019 and election dates of August 6, 2019 and if necessary August 20, 2019.

Approval of Resolution No. 19-29 – FDACS Florida Forest Service Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant. This Resolution will approve an application for the Florida Forest Service Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Program in the amount of $14,840.00, with a federal share match of 50% of the total amount awarded. These funds will purchase eight (8) sets of bunker gear.

Approval of Special Event Application – Panhandle Watermelon Festival. The Panhandle Watermelon Festive will be held June 28-29, 2019 with the parade on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Approval of Reappointment of Chipley Housing Authority Commissioner – Randall Truette. This would reappoint Randall Truette for a four year term beginning April 13, 2019.

Approval of Grant Writer Scoring Recommendation