Benton obit

Jacquelyn Marie Benton of Bonifay, Florida slipped into the presence of Jesus on May 14, 2019. She was 80 years old.

Jackie was an educator at Bethlehem School for 33 years, teaching 2nd and 3rd grades, as well as pre-kindergarten and was dearly loved by her students. She was an active member of Carmel Assembly of God Church for many years before she became ill. She was a loving and devoted wife of 62 years, a caring and supportive mother of 4, and enjoyed her 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren to the fullest.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Valton Coats and Edna Lou (Price) Coates, and her brother, Martin Edwin Coates.

She is survived by her husband, Windell Gerald Benton, daughters, Marcia Pumphrey, of Lakeland, FL, Sheila (Rodney) Richards of Bonifay, FL, and Jana (Keith) Shores, of Chipley, FL, and son, Marc (Sherrie) Benton, of Dothan, AL, granddaughters, Makenzie Brown and Krista Shores, grandsons, Matthew Brown, Casey Richards, Chase Benton, Carson Shores and Dylan Richards, and great grandchildren, Parker, Reid, Liddie and Charlotte Brown, and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Carmel Assembly of God Church with Reverends Jerry Moore & Tommy Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing. The family will receive friends, Thursday, from 6-8 p.m., at Carmel Assembly of God Church.