Students recognized at School Board

Several presentations and recognitions were made when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.
The following consent items were approved:
- Monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments
- Minutes
- Substitutes/volunteers
- Out of state travel for VHS football
- Four-day summer work week schedule
- Okeechobee Youth Development Center 2019-20 school calendar
- Out of state travel for FPTC SkillsUSA gold medalist and staff
- 2019 FPTC summer schedule
- PO for Chipola College dual enrollment
- K12 contract
- Bid for CHS home economics renovation
- Annual comprehensive safety inspection
- Change orders (2) for CHS stadium restroom renovation
- PO to PAEC
- Agreement between PAEC and WCSD for 2019-2020
- Disposal of property
- PO to Glaze Communications Services, Inc.
- PO to PC Solutions & Integration, Inc.
- PO to Glaze Communications Services, Inc. DC
- PO to Verteks
- PO to PC Solutions & Integration, Inc.
- PO to CLS Technology, LLC
- Out of state travel for Hurricane Michael recovery trip to Mississippi
- Carrie Bennett Scholarship agreement
The following personnel items were approved.
District: recommendation of Susan Saunders, Director of Curriculum and Instruction; resignation of Kyle Newsom, principal; instructional personnel for 2019-2020; summer hours for academic analyst; ESY program and personnel at WAVE; resignation of Chelsea McEntyre, speech language associate; summer hours for ESE personnel; Kyle Newsom, Director of Maintenance, Facilities and Operations
Chipley High School: 140 summer hours for Brian Solger; 75 summer hours for Richard Davenport; 140 summer hours for Andy Compton; summer hours for Lele Brock; instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; resignation of James Lamb, Benjamin Willis, Susan Saunders, and William Chomos; employment of summer school teachers
Florida Panhandle Technical College: level increase for Kristine Fravezzi, Laura Wells, Marie Newton Broxton, and Rita Smalley; instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; employment of Gwendolyn Alford; summer personnel; resignation of Ruby Lee Syfrett
Kate Smith Elementary: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; personnel for third grade summer reading camp; 35 hours for Tiffany Clifton; 35 hours for Sule Locke; resignation of Amy Fries, Cheyenne Hartzog, and Ansley Holland; retirement of Delia Peel; resignation of Theresa Anderson, and Allison Pettis; employment of Deborah Mazur; transfer of Tammy King from District Office to KMS
Roulhac Middle School: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2010; retirement of Renee Newsom; 70 summer hours for Delanie Pritchard
Transportation: non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; resignation of Cynthia Pettis; summer bus drivers; summer employment recommendations
Vernon Elementary School: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; 3rd grade reading camp teachers; ESY program and personnel
Vernon High School: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; retirement of Sally Brock; 140 summer hours for Thomas Register; 75 summer hours for John Harcus; 75 summer hours for Lee Richards; summer school instructors; employment of William Chomos
Vernon Middle School: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; 70 summer hours for Sarah Short; resignation of Tammie Hall
WAVE: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020
WISE: instructional personnel for 2019-2020