Students recognized at School Board

Several presentations and recognitions were made when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

The Chipola Fine Arts Program Award was presented by Kathryn Jordan to Emma Holiday, as Supt. Joe Taylor looks on.

The FSBA Master Board plaque was presented by Tina Pinkoson to the Washington County School Board. According to Pinkoson, Washington County is one of only 14 Master Boards in the State of Florida.

Dr. Lou Cleveland (left) and Supt. Joe Taylor (right) congratulate the Chipley High School Academic Brain Bowl Team: Jayla Kindelspire, Ashtin Williams, Travis Wyatt, Nathaniel Bowen, Conner Barrett. 

SkillsUSA State and Regional participants and medalist were recognized. 

Appreciation of Volunteer Income Tax Program (VITA) preparers

AMVETS Post 7 School Awards: Kylie Pask, Isabel Greubel, Marissa Rodriguez

Chipley High School’s Ethan Justice was recognized for State Finals in Weightlifting

 

 

The following consent items were approved:

  • Monthly bills; financial report and budget amendments
  • Minutes
  • Substitutes/volunteers
  • Out of state travel for VHS football
  • Four-day summer work week schedule
  • Okeechobee Youth Development Center 2019-20 school calendar
  • Out of state travel for FPTC SkillsUSA gold medalist and staff
  • 2019 FPTC summer schedule
  • PO for Chipola College dual enrollment
  • K12 contract
  • Bid for CHS home economics renovation
  • Annual comprehensive safety inspection
  • Change orders (2) for CHS stadium restroom renovation
  • PO to PAEC
  • Agreement between PAEC and WCSD for 2019-2020
  • Disposal of property
  • PO to Glaze Communications Services, Inc.
  • PO to PC Solutions & Integration, Inc.
  • PO to Glaze Communications Services, Inc. DC
  • PO to Verteks
  • PO to PC Solutions & Integration, Inc.
  • PO to CLS Technology, LLC
  • Out of state travel for Hurricane Michael recovery trip to Mississippi
  • Carrie Bennett Scholarship agreement

The following personnel items were approved.

District: recommendation of Susan Saunders, Director of Curriculum and Instruction; resignation of Kyle Newsom, principal; instructional personnel for 2019-2020; summer hours for academic analyst; ESY program and personnel at WAVE; resignation of Chelsea McEntyre, speech language associate; summer hours for ESE personnel; Kyle Newsom, Director of Maintenance, Facilities and Operations

Chipley High School: 140 summer hours for Brian Solger; 75 summer hours for Richard Davenport; 140 summer hours for Andy Compton; summer hours for Lele Brock; instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; resignation of James Lamb, Benjamin Willis, Susan Saunders, and William Chomos; employment of summer school teachers

Florida Panhandle Technical College: level increase for Kristine Fravezzi, Laura Wells, Marie Newton Broxton, and Rita Smalley; instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; employment of Gwendolyn Alford; summer personnel; resignation of Ruby Lee Syfrett

Kate Smith Elementary: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; personnel for third grade summer reading camp; 35 hours for Tiffany Clifton; 35 hours for Sule Locke; resignation of Amy Fries, Cheyenne Hartzog, and Ansley Holland; retirement of Delia Peel; resignation of Theresa Anderson, and Allison Pettis; employment of Deborah Mazur; transfer of Tammy King from District Office to KMS

Roulhac Middle School: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2010; retirement of Renee Newsom; 70 summer hours for Delanie Pritchard

Transportation: non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; resignation of Cynthia Pettis; summer bus drivers; summer employment recommendations

Vernon Elementary School: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; 3rd grade reading camp teachers; ESY program and personnel

Vernon High School: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; retirement of Sally Brock; 140 summer hours for Thomas Register; 75 summer hours for John Harcus; 75 summer hours for Lee Richards; summer school instructors; employment of William Chomos

Vernon Middle School: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020; 70 summer hours for Sarah Short; resignation of Tammie Hall

WAVE: instructional and non-instructional personnel for 2019-2020

WISE: instructional personnel for 2019-2020

